Verizon bringing back unlimited data plan

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (WCMH) – Verizon customers once again have the option to buy an unlimited data plan.

The company is bringing back its data plan that was scrapped about six years ago. The move is in response to several of Verizon’s competitors who have also reintroduced unlimited data plans.

For $80 a month, Verizon customers will also get up to 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot usage, plus calling and texting to Canada and Mexico. The price goes down slightly for every line you have on the account.

There are a couple of catches. If you are a Verizon customer who gets a corporate discount, you’ll no longer get that discount if you switch to unlimited. And if you are a heavy data user, you may have to wait longer when the network gets congested.