VIDEO: Big rig plows through traffic

STATESVILLE, N.C.(WCNC) – A North Carolina couple says they’re lucky to be alive after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV at 62-miles per hour.

“It’s pretty incredible that we survived,” says Roy Belyea.

Belyea says he and his wife were headed out of town on a trip to Baltimore Wednesday morning, but only made it as far as Statesville.

“Best I can recall there was an accident in front of us, so everyone was stopped,” says Belyea.

In video captured off the back of a tractor-trailer, you can see traffic in the northbound lanes of I-77 start to slow down, but a tractor trailer seen in the top right corner is still driving at full speed.

“The guy never slowed down. He was going 60 miles an hour in a semi and we were in a Ford Explorer,” recalls Belyea.

The next thing he knew, the tractor-trailer slammed into the back of his Ford Explorer, sending his SUV barreling into several other cars.

