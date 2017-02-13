Wright State trustees holding special meeting Monday night

FAIRBORN, Ohio – (WDTN) – The Wright State Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting for the purpose of meeting in an executive session Monday, February 13th at 4:00pm.

A Wright State official tells 2 NEWS that the presidential search committee met Monday morning and will meet again tonight in the executive session.

The official would not confirm if a decision will be made Monday night, but that the meeting is closed door.

Last week, Doug Fecher told 2 NEWS that the committee will announce a president before the anticipated month of April. Fecher added the decision should come sometime in February.