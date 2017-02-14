Airmen distribute valentines to local veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local school children celebrated veterans in the Miami Valley this Valentine’s Day. They made valentines for veterans hospitalized at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Forty airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base distributed the valentines on Tuesday. Dayton VA officials said it’s a way to bridge the gap between generations of military members.

“They’re actually delivered by the airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which is an opportunity for them to compare war stories for those who are veterans or just talk about what it was like in the past being in the military and what it’s like today,” said Ted Froats, public affairs officer for the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The distribution was part of National Salute to Veteran PAtients Week, which is observed every year during the week of Valentine’s Day. It’s a way to honor and appreciate veterans.