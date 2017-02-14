Airmen distribute valentines to local veterans

By Published: Updated:
Forty airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base deliver valentines to veterans at the Dayton VA Medical Center. (WDTN Photo)
Forty airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base deliver valentines to veterans at the Dayton VA Medical Center. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local school children celebrated veterans in the Miami Valley this Valentine’s Day. They made valentines for veterans hospitalized at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Forty airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base distributed the valentines on Tuesday. Dayton VA officials said it’s a way to bridge the gap between generations of military members.

“They’re actually delivered by the airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which is an opportunity for them to compare war stories for those who are veterans or just talk about what it was like in the past being in the military and what it’s like today,” said Ted Froats, public affairs officer for the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The distribution was part of National Salute to Veteran PAtients Week, which is observed every year during the week of Valentine’s Day. It’s a way to honor and appreciate veterans.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s