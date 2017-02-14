Braciole Beef Rolls

1 lb flank steak sirloin or any other beef cut thin (can substitute chicken breasts will just need to pound thin)
Salt and Pepper
¼ c Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
¼ c Parmesan cheese
¾ c Raisins or Currants
¾ c Pine Nuts (lightly toasted)
¼ c Chopped Italian Parsley
¼ c chopped fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, spring onions etc)
Cotton Butcher’s String (for tying the braciole) or tooth picks but strings are best
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Sauce
1 c red wine
3 cups crushed tomatoes
2 garlic cloves
1/2 c olive oil
salt and pepper
or subsitute canned sauce and add the 1 c of red wine
Gremolata
Zest Two Lemons
4 Cloves Garlic, finely minced
¼ Cup Finely Chopped Italian Flat Leaf Parsley