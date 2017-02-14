Braciole Beef Rolls

1 lb flank steak sirloin or any other beef cut thin (can substitute chicken breasts will just need to pound thin)

Salt and Pepper

¼ c Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

¼ c Parmesan cheese

¾ c Raisins or Currants

¾ c Pine Nuts (lightly toasted)

¼ c Chopped Italian Parsley

¼ c chopped fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, spring onions etc)

Cotton Butcher’s String (for tying the braciole) or tooth picks but strings are best

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Sauce

1 c red wine

3 cups crushed tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

1/2 c olive oil

salt and pepper

or subsitute canned sauce and add the 1 c of red wine

Gremolata

Zest Two Lemons

4 Cloves Garlic, finely minced

¼ Cup Finely Chopped Italian Flat Leaf Parsley