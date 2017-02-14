Businesses feel pinch with mild winter

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)

While many people have been enjoying the mild temperatures and little snow, the lack of winter weather is hurting some businesses. Those who salt and plow are having to find other ways to supplement their seasonal business.

Once temperatures fall many landscaping companies turn to snow removal to keep business flowing.

But this winter is proving to be anything but normal.

Mother nature has kept many parking lots and sidewalks clear this winter. Something Kris McKee owner of Country Club Lawn and Landscaping is used to doing.

“We kind of depend on this to fill up our season and these guys are sitting around with not much to do,” McKee says.

There’s a lot of planning before the winter season begins but for now much of his equipment sits idle. The snow throwers are collecting dust and the salt bin is full.

“Some of the salt in the bin behind me hasn’t seen the light of day since last season. We haven’t moved a lot the last couple of years and this year hasn’t been good at all,” explained McKee.

Only seven inches of snow has fallen at Dayton International Airport this season, which is around eight inches below normal.

There’s one bright side to the warmer temperatures, they’ve kept the ground from freezing which has allowed for some winter tree planting.

“Over last year we’re down about 40 percent coming into the winter end of Feb. It’s a pretty dramatic drop-off. Had we not been able to supplement and take advantage of the nice weather it would be a much more serious hit. So it’s been tough,” McKee explained.

McKee says because the last several winters have been rough he still plans for snow but he’s learned not to depend on it so much.