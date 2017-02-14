Dozens of 911 calls made to Harrison Township bar over 4 months

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Over the last 4 months, thirty-seven 911 calls have been made to the Liquid Sports Club in Harrison Township.

The latest was from this weekend, when a man was shot in the parking lot. He’s now recovering after being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Caller: “I need an ambulance here now. He’s fading out ma’am.”

Dispatch: “They’re on the way. Keep firm pressure on the wound.”

That’s just one of thirty-seven 911 calls made to the Liquid Sports Club over the last 4 months. Saturday wasn’t the first time someone has opened fire outside the bar.

Caller: “There was just a shootout in the back, in the back area. There was, uh, it sounded like a whole bunch of gunfire just happened.”

Caller: “I live next door to Liquid Sports bar on North Main Street and I just heard shots fired.”

Elizabeth Amos has lived in the area for over 17 years. She says she’s noticing more violence now than ever before.

“That’s very outrageous,” Amos said. “37 calls. That’s terrible. I didn’t hear that before, but to hear that, that’s terrible.”

The bar’s owner didn’t want to go on camera, but he did tell me security is his top priority. He has officers on staff at all time. He’s now considering upping the minimum age to enter the bar from 25-years-old to 30-years-old.

The Liquid Sports Club isn’t the only place in Harrison Township seeing violence. Next door, someone tried to break-in through the drive-thru window of this Fresh Way. Not once, but twice.

A double shooting was reported at the Whiskey Barn at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He should clean that place up,” Amos said. “Or move somewhere else.”