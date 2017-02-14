DP&L takes 800 calls a year about crashes involving their equipment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light (DP&L) takes in an average of 800 calls a year about crashes involving their equipment.

Those 800 calls make up only about 2-percent of all the calls the company gets a year, according director of operations, Bruce Coppock.

Coppock has worked for DP&L for 25 years and says their response to crashes depends on several factors like time of day, area, and the number of utility poles impacted.

On Sunday law enforcement says a driver had a medical issue which caused him to crash into a utility pole in Troy. The crash split the pole in half and left 1,335 customers without power. On Friday, officials say a speeding driver snapped two utility poles in Dayton leaving 919 customers without power.

Coppock says depending on the severity of a crash he could send anywhere from 3 to 8 person crews to a scene.

“You would think bad weather, more accidents, but that’s not so much the case. We had three accidents yesterday (Monday) on a blue sky day,” said Coppock.

He says the jobs can be difficult and no two power lines are the same. However, no matter what time of day or how far crews have to travel, they’re prepared for these situations.

“It’s always going to be the same. We’re going to get there as quickly as we can. Imagine, we cover 6,000 square miles, 24 counties, 300 communities, ” said Coppock.

He says one thing drivers can do to help is when you see a crash pay attention to their vehicles flashing orange lights and be mindful of working DP&L crews.

Coppock says drivers involved in an accident with DP&L equipment should stay in the vehicle if possible because the lines could be active causing the ground to be energized.