Eighth lawsuit filed against Montgomery County jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Another lawsuit has been filed in federal court claims civil rights violations at the Montgomery County Jail.

The suit was filed Tuesday by lawyers representing Charles Wade of Englewood.

The 16-page filing names five separate defendants including Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, Jail staff and management as well as the County Board of Commissioners and “any and all other jane and/or john does” who may be discovered during the case.

According to the filing obtained by 2 NEWS, Wade was brought to the jail on October 17, 2016, at 4:30 a.m. in the back of an Ohio State Highway Patrol patrol vehicle intoxicated and in handcuffs.

The Defendant claims in the filing he was placed in a restraint chair and sprayed with pepper spray by a sergeant while being held by four corrections officers. The lawsuit claims Wade was in the chair for nearly three hours which they say is a time “far exceeding any reasonable time.”

The lawsuit claims seven different counts including deprivation of civil rights, malice and misconduct, assault, battery, conspiracy to falsify documentation and interference with the right to remedy.

Allegations of misconduct at the Montgomery County jail took center stage last week when the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate civil rights violations at the jail.

Sheriff Plummer responded days later saying the Commissioners were out of line and said the request by county commissioners was done in an “aggressive, politically charged manner.”

2 NEWS told you last week allegations of misconduct at the jail go back some time and there are seven pending civil suits against the jail. The filing Tuesday brings that number to eight.

