Flyers beat Billikens for milestone victory

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – The Class of 2017 set the Dayton Flyers all-time program record for wins recording its 98th victory after defeating the Saint Louis Billikens, 85-63.

Seniors Kyle Davis, Scoochie Smith, Kendall Pollard, Charles Cooke, Joey Gruden, and Jeremiah Bonsu eclipsed the Class of 2011’s 97 victories (Chris Wright, Devin Searcy, Peter Zesterman and Logan Nourse) in five less games.

Cooke led the Flyers with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Josh Cunningham in his second game back after missing a majority of the season had 12 points and a career-high four assists.

Smith added 10 points and five assists while Kyle Davis scored eight.

Dayton won its fifth straight and improved to 20-5 overall and 11-2 in the Atlantic 10.

KEY PLAY OF THE GAME

The Flyers led 9-4 and then went on a 9-0 run in the next five minutes to break open the contest.

FIRST HALF – Dayton 41, Saint Louis 17

The 17 first half points allowed were a season-low by the Flyer defense.

Dayton held Saint Louis to 25 percent from the field, 1 of 9 from three-point range and forced eight turnovers.

UD also shot 61 percent from the field with 13 assists on 14 field goals.

Cooke led the way with 11 points and seven rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

SECOND HALF – Dayton 85, Saint Louis 63

Dayton extended its lead with a 9-0 run in the early stages of the half to push its advantage to 53-22. The Flyers opened the half hitting 8 of their first 11 field goals.

UD was ahead 64-28 with 11:37 to go. It was Saint Louis’ largest deficit of the season.

Dayton continued to put on the pressure after a Ryan Mikesell three to extend the advantage to 76-42 with 5:33 to go.

The Flyers continued to excel on both ends of the floor and held strong for the victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

This is Dayton’s fourth straight season with 20 or more victories.

The Flyers have won 15 of their last 21 conference road contests.

UD shot 57 percent from the field and had 26 assists on 28 field goals.

Charles Cooke has scored in double figures in all but two games he’s played this year.

UD has won 33 straight games when scoring 80-plus points.

Dayton is 19-1 this year shooting 40 percent or better from the floor.

Dayton has won 39 of the last 44 games when three or more players score in double figures.

The Flyers have forced 10 or more turnovers all but one game this year.

It was only the third time this season the Flyers were out-scored in the second half (46-44).

UP NEXT

Dayton returns home to host the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in front of a sold-out UD Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. ET.