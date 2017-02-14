Free tax service for single parents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Normally the words love and taxes don’t go together, but a local firm is proving otherwise.

“This is great, this is just so helpful,” said Margaret Pilos, a single mother of two. “A big stress relief.”

“Single moms have a difficult burden as is,” said Terri Starcher, a tax preparer at Essex and Associates in Dayton. “I’ve been blessed and I want to be a blessing back.”

The firm provides free tax services to single parents and widows.

Wayne Essex, owner and president, said they do about 600 to 700 a year.

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give,” he read off a quote above his desk. He said it is their motto at the office.

Essex said they see a lot of single moms working long hours and receiving no child support.

“It’s our way of paying it forward,” he said.

Pilos welcomed the help. “Especially after Christmas and two birthdays,” she said.

Every dollar matters when you’re raising two kids by yourself.

“It was just like, a relief, like a burden lifted a little bit,” said Pilos.

Starcher knows how hard it can be; she was a single mom once too. “I just want people to know they’re cared about here,” she said.