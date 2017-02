Grandmother speaks out on grandson’s fatal abuse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a 2-year-old boy who they say is brain dead is asking the public to watch for signs of child abuse.

This comes after Brayden Ferguson was taken to the hospital, Monday, in critical condition.

The family told 2 NEWS around 7:30 p.m. Ferguson died.

When asked about the suspect in custody, Brayden’s grandmother told 2 NEWS this is not the first time the suspect has assaulted her grandson.

“The doctor is telling me that he’s not going to survive this and that he is pretty much gone. He didn’t survive it this time,” said Victoria Bittner, Brayden’s grandmother.

Bittner believes this was not the first time her grandson was assaulted by the suspect.

“Back in November of 2015, Brayden was injured and hospitalized at Children’s in Dayton,” said Bittner.

When asked, Dayton Police would not comment on the investigation, saying only that a suspect has been taken into custody. Brayden’s grandmother says the suspect appears to have turned himself in.

“I known the detectives went back looking, he (the suspect) had then left the home in North Lake Hills and he was not found. I was told that he turned himself in this morning,” said Bittner.

As Brayden’s family mourns, they ask that people who suspect child abuse take action, no matter how difficult.

“Find somebody, call somebody and get your kid away from it. It’s not worth it. You will regret it later and your heart will not be able to handle it,” said Bittner.

2 NEWS will continue to follow the investigation and provide updates as they become available.

