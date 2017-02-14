Indiana Conservation Officer responds to suicidal man, saves his life

(Courtesy: Indiana Conservation Office)
(Courtesy: Indiana Conservation Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Conservation Officer Nick Wilson responded to a search for a suicidal man Monday afternoon, ultimately saving his life.

According to Indiana DNR, ICO Wilson was contacted by Marion County Dispatch after 3 p.m. to assist a suicidal man. The victim was located along the White River on the southwest side of Marion County.

Marion County Dispatch was able to obtain a GPS location from the victim’s phone after he called and said he was attempting to take his own life.

The victim could hear ICO Wilson’s ATV in the distance but kept coming in and out of consciousness, according to Marion County Dispatch.

Indiana DNR confirmed the victim had ingested a large amount of alcohol and possibly prescription medication. His wrists were also severely cut.

After administering lifesaving first-aid, ICO Wilson continued to assist the victim for about 20 minutes before EMS arrived.

An Indiana State Police helicopter helped relay ICO Wilson’s location to EMS and first responders. The man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

IMPD, ISP, Decatur Township Fire and EMS assisted in the search and on the scene.

