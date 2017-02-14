Kettering stabbing suspect due in court

Michael D'Amico mugshot/Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON (WDTN) — The man accused of stabbing his two children and his father is due in court on Tuesday.

Michael D’Amico has already been indicted on three counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping and three counts of domestic violence.

Police say the 46-year-old stabbed three family members at their home on Woodlawn Avenue in early February.

Police have not released a motive for the stabbing. The three victims are expected to be OK.

D’Amico’s court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. We’ll be in the courtroom and we’ll have updates as they become available.

 

 

 

