Local organ donor and recipient encourages others to save lives

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Donerick Black is an organ donor and a heart transplant recipient who’s encouraging others to become lifesavers.

In 2006, Black’s father was in need of a kidney.

“He asked me what I thought and I said, “Whatever you need.” We did it and never thought anything of it. He’s still doing great,” Black said.

After being on the giving end of organ donation he never expected to be on the receiving end a few years later.

“By December of 2014 I could barely walk a flight of stairs without stopping it was that bad,” he said. “So I knew I was getting close to the end.”

He was suffering from heart failure.

Within a few weeks, he was hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic, where doctors told him he needed a heart transplant.

Then just two days before his birthday in February, a match was found.

“The 26th is the day that I actually received my heart so that’s kind of my rebirth birthday so we celebrate that. Then my regular birthday is on the 27th so they’re close enough,” Black said.

Thankful for his second chance to live he said he wants others to have the same opportunity.

“I’m so grateful that he made that decision so I’m always trying to get people or encourage people to check the box it’s that simple. I think we’ll all be affected by donation in some way but if there’s anything people can do while they’re still here, that would be a great thing to do,” he said.

Black has yet to meet his heart donor’s family but hopes to this summer.

If you’re not already an organ donor but would like to be, click here and follow the simple instructions.

According to Life Connection of Ohio, more than three thousand Ohioans are currently on a waiting list to receive a life-saving organ transplant.