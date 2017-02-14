Man accused in Miamisburg stabbing indicted

Related Coverage 2 stabbed at Miamisburg Moose Lodge, suspect arrested

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of stabbing two people at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge in early February.

Thomas Murphy, Jr., 45, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault and public indecency. He’s accused of stabbing Walter Steele, 53, and Christopher White, 41. Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Murphy, Jr., was arrested at the scene and taken to Montgomery County Jail. A motive has not been released.

The Miamisburg Moose Lodge posted the following on its Facebook page after the incident:

“We hope that those injured on February 4th have a rapid and full recovery. Our thoughts are with them.”