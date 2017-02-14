Man donates kidney, then gets a heart

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Valentine’s Day is also National Donor Day; a time to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation, and celebrate the people who have given the gift of life.

Donerik Black donated a kidney to his father, and then received a heart transplant. He said he is so grateful to his donor, and cannot wait to meet his family soon.

Stephanie Burianek works at Life Connection of Ohio and helps facilitate the gifts of life in our state. She also encourages everyone to sign up to become a donor.