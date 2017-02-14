Man killed in hit-and-run accident

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Dayton late on Monday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before midnight on West End Avenue, south of Desmond Street in Jefferson Township.

A deputy found the man lying in the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released yet.

The Sheriff’s Office says a hit-and-run crash is suspected. There is no suspect information at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.