Man sentenced for killing his 6-week-old son

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who pleaded guilty in the beating death of his 6-week-old son will spend the next 11 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Brian Spencer, Jr. to the maximum sentence of 11 years for causing the death of Liam Spencer.

Police found the child unresponsive at a Springfield motel in October of 2016.

Spencer, Jr. and the baby’s mother, Shania Delawder were arrested in connection with the child’s death.

Spencer, Jr. in January pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Spencer, Jr. became emotional while reading a prepared statement. He asked the court for forgiveness.

Family members of Liam Spencer also spoke at the hearing, asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 11 years.

The prosecutor said Spencer, Jr. broke the baby’s skull, adding the child suffered for hours before dying, while Spencer, Jr. and Delawder did not seek medical help.

While issuing his ruling, the judge said he didn’t see any remorse from Spencer, Jr. Moments later, the judge imposed the maximum sentence.

The trial for Shania Delawder will begin on March 14th. Delawder is also charged with involuntary manslaughter.