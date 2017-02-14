Man shot in Trotwood, suspect turns himself in

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot and a suspect taken into custody in a shooting in Trotwood on Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday at a home in the 4400 block of Annapolis Avenue.

Police say they responded to a shooting call and found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where his condition is unknown. His name is not being released.

A short time later, a suspect contacted police and said he wanted to surrender. 57-year-old Ricki Byrd turned himself into police for questioning.

Police say Byrd and the victim knew each other.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a verbal argument inside the house.

Police say there are several witnesses who are cooperating with the investigation.