Ohio inmate sentenced to life for fellow prisoner’s slaying

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Casey Pigge (Courtesy: Warren County Jail).
Casey Pigge (Courtesy: Warren County Jail).

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio inmate accused of fatally beating a fellow prisoner has been sentenced to life without parole.

Authorities say defendant Casey Pigge hit cellmate Luther Wade multiple times with a cinder block taken from the cell wall at Lebanon Correctional Institution in February 2016.

READ MORE: Lebanon Correctional inmate indicted in cellmate’s death

Pigge pleaded guilty last month in a deal that included the life sentence, and he was sentenced Tuesday.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell has said that Pigge’s low IQ prevented prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

Defense attorney John Kaspar said that Pigge wanted the case over with and didn’t want a trial.

Pigge is already serving 30 years to life for aggravated murder and other charges from a 2009 Ross County conviction.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s