OSP seize $600k worth of cocaine and heroin in traffic stop

SOMERFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A New York man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin, valued at $600,000, following a traffic stop in Madison County.

It happened on February 7 at 12:10 p.m. when troopers stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz with Iowa registration, for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70, near milepost 72.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Santos Staling, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

