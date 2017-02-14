Police ask for help finding suspect in Dayton homicide

(Photo: Dayton Police Department)
(Photo: Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

Police say the homicide happened February 7 outside the United Foods store in the 2100 block of North Main Street around 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, police released surveillance video from the scene showing what they say is the suspect following the victim trying to talk to him. When the suspect gets close enough he grabs the victim, pulls something from his pocket and forcibly turns the man around.

The victim was shot a short time later, according to Detectives.

Police say the suspect is a black man, 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a black or charcoal-colored jacket with black sweats and black hat.

Police say the suspect was last seen walking toward W. Hudson Avenue.

If you know anything about the suspect or the case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

