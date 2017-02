CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A man accused of raping a 10-year-girl when he was 16 is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Cody Flege, now 21, of Cincinnati, is accused of sexually assaulting the child multiple times over a three- to four-week period. During a police interview, Flege told police he had sex with the child, court documents say.

Flege is charged with rape and is set to be arraigned at 9 a.m.