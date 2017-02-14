Semi-truck company involved in hundreds of crashes

This semi-truck in one of three involved in a fatal collision Monday in western Preble County. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Missouri man who died in a deadly semi crash in Preble County Monday has been identified.  Ohio State Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in the crash that killed Theodore Stocker, III, 41, who’s semi ran into the back end of a flatbed trailer.

Stocker worked for Swift Transportation. A search of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration showed Swift Transportation drivers have been involved in more than 650 crashes over the past two years, and of those crashes, 65 were fatal like Monday night’s multi-vehicle crash in Preble County.

Swift transportation has over 21,000 drivers on the road.

A Safety Measurement System report also revealed the company has roughly 40,000 inspections and 46-percent included violations.

Swift Transportation did not return our calls for comment.

