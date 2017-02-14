Springfield couple indicted in elderly theft case

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Clark County Prosecutor D. Andrew Wilson said Tuesday that a husband and wife are now facing charges after an investigation uncovered the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from an elderly Ohioan.

Deborah Stutzman, 64, and Dwight Stutzman, 68, of Springfield, were both indicted by a Clark County grand jury Monday. Each face a charge of theft with a specification that the victim of the offense is an elderly or disabled adult.

An investigation by DeWine’s Health Care Fraud Section found that Deborah Stutzman, who was the 90-year-old victim’s power-of-attorney, and her husband allegedly stole between $7,500 and $37,500 from the victim over a period of several years.

An analysis of bank records found that the couple allegedly spent the money on personal expenses that were unrelated to the victim’s care.

The case is being prosecuted by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news