Swastika targets Florida Jewish neighborhood

(WPTV) – A neighborhood near Boca Raton, Florida is on-watch after what neighbors call a threatening hate crime.

On Sunday morning they woke up to a giant swastika painted on a car in their predominately Orthodox Jewish community.

“I saw it,” said 11-year-old Abe Lutz. “I didn’t know what it was, and I asked some people and they told me.”

Abe let his family know what he saw. His mother said she was too shaken up to talk to media. Her young children learned quickly what the sign means and how serious it is.

“It’s just terrifying because I never saw anything like that before in my life,” said 9-year-old Judah Lutz. “I never saw someone spray paint a car like that out of nowhere, and especially that sign. It’s just scary.”

