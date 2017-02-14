Toddler involved in felonious assault

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating a felonious assault involving a 2-year-old.

According to the police report on the incident, Dayton police responded to an apartment in the 3800 block of Southshore Drive before 1 p.m. Monday on a medic assist call. Reports indicated there was a person not breathing.

A fitted sheet and pillows are listed as evidence in the investigation, according to the report.

