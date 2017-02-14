Valentine’s Day Flowers: a $2 billion business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Americans are expected to spend $136 this year on Valentine’s Day gifts. But that’s lower than last year. In 2016, shoppers spent about closer to $150 on gifts.

The Alabama Retail Association says people in Alabama will likely focus on sentimental less-expensive gifts. But that’ll be hard, being that a simple bouquet can be pretty pricey. It’s expected that around $ 2 billion will be spent on flowers alone. That’s a lot of money and that’s a lot of flowers.

It’s a hectic time of year at Dorothy McDaniel’s flower market in downtown Birmingham. Second, only to Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day is a busy holiday for the florist.

McDaniel says of course roses are popular, but mixed arrangements are in demand as well. She says on average people are spending $85-$100 dollars on flowers at her shop.

