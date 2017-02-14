World Word II lost dog tags come home

ROCK HILL, S.C (WCNC) A family in Rock Hill, South Carolina is overjoyed to have a prized memento of their family’s history back at home.

James Thompson trained in the Arizona desert before he was to be stationed in North Africa. It didn’t work out that way, he ended up in Europe serving in some of the biggest battles.

“He fought in the Battle of the Bulge,” says his son, Bobby Thompson.

Back in Arizona, the soldier lost a dog tag where it remained for more than 70 years, until the metal detector Chad Vinch was using alerted him to start digging.

“It’s kind of one in a million,” says Vinch. “I think it’s really cool because it’s a part of history. I think if somebody found something of my ancestry it would mean a lot to me. I think it’s really, really special.”