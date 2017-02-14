Wright State Board of Trustees to discuss president search

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Board of Trustees will meet again on Thursday to discuss the search for the school’s next president.

The Board met Monday afternoon for several hours on the topic and decided to extend discussions to Thursday. The Board tells us even if they do come to a decision on Thursday, they do not plan to make an announcement that day because they would still have to go through negotiations with the candidate.

They will meet in executive session Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Board also has a public meeting scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Nutter Center’s Berry Room.

Three finalists are being considered to replace current president David Hopkins, who is stepping down at the end of June.

Dennis Shields is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He’s been there since 2010.

Deborah Ford is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She’s been in that role since 2009.

Cheryl Schrader is chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology. She’s been there since 2012.

The new president is expected to start July 1. 2 NEWS was first to tell you the Board expects to name the next president sometime in February.

