1 arrested after car rolls onto its side

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are on the scene of a crash that ended with one car on its side.

The accident happened this morning around 9;30 in the 600 block of Walton Avenue.

Police on the scene tell 2 NEWS the driver of the car is under arrest but would give no further information.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

