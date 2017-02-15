Arizona Border Patrol agents find catapult attached to border fence

(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TUCSON, Ariz. (WDTN) – Station Border Patrol agents recently seized two bundles of marijuana catapulted across the border from Mexico.

While patrolling an area east of the Douglas Port of Entry on February 10, agents noticed several people on the south side quickly retreating from the fence as they approached.

When agents arrived at the fence they found a catapult system attached to the south side of the border fence. They searched the area and located two bundles of marijuana.

Agents contacted law enforcement authorities in Mexico who responded to investigate. U.S. Border Patrol agents dismantled the catapult system which was seized by Mexican authorities. Border Patrol agents took possession of the marijuana that weighed more than 47 pounds.

