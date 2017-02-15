Bank robber strikes again in Warren County

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe robbed two banks in less than a week.

Detectives say the suspect robbed the New Horizons Credit Union in the 200 block of East Forest in South Lebanon on Tuesday.

The man came in wearing a dark hoodie, a ski mask, blue jeans and brown work boots. He went to a window and demanded money from a bank teller.

The suspect took a large amount of cash, put it in a bag and ran away.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this same suspect robbed a bank on February 9th. Investigators say he may be driving a black Chevy extended cab S-10 pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1522.