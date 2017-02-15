Car crashes into building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield are on the scene of a car that crashed into a house Wednesday.

Springfield Police Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a car crashed into a stone house around 11:30 a.m. at North Fountain Avenue and McCreight Avenue.

The initial reports from dispatchers are that the car received heavy damage in the accident and there may have been people trapped in the vehicle.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news