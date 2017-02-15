Caught on cam: SUV slams through store, hits child

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KJAC) – A child narrowly escaped serious injury Wednesday morning after a driverless SUV drove through the front doors of a Port Arthur, Texas convenience store.

At about 8 a.m. the driver pulled up, got out and entered the store followed shortly after by his three children.

As the last child, a seven-year-old boy, entered the store the SUV lurched forward and smashed through the glass front doors of the store according to Ida Winn, the children’s grandmother.

The boy was being taken by his mother to the hospital to have his knee checked out following the incident according to Winn.