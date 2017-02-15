Cavaliers pass road test in Minnesota with 116-108 win

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James gets off a pass as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and Gorgui Dieng of Senegal defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to turn back a charge from Andrew Wiggins and help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Channing Frye had 21 points and 10 rebounds while starting for All-Star Kevin Love, who will miss at least the next six weeks after having surgery on his left knee. Kyre Irving scored 25 points for the Cavs and James sealed the victory with a stepback 3-pointer with two minutes to play.

Wiggins scored 41 points against the team that drafted him and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 for the Wolves, who finished a six-game homestand at 2-4. The Wolves allowed Cleveland to shoot 51 percent and hit 13 3s.

