Charges still being considered in death of 2-year-old

2 Bug Logo Master By Published: Updated:
40074f074787482195179efd151a30a9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police arrested the man they believe caused the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Prosecutors and police met Wednesday to discuss charges against 21-year-old Ryan Lucan St. John. He is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault, though that could change now that Brayden Ferguson has died.

Brayden’s mother, Kelsie Martin, tells 2 NEWS St. John was investigated in 2015 following an alleged incident of abuse involving Brayden and that case is still open with Montgomery County Children Services.

Martin says she left her son with St. John Monday while she went out to run an errand. She says when she returned Brayden appeared to be okay.

A short time later, according to Martin, he was purple.

Brayden was taken to the hospital and a few hours later was taken off life support.

Martin said, “All I can say is there will be justice for Brayden.”

The father of the man in custody, Brian St. John told 2 NEWS, “I love my son very much but he needs to be held accountable if he did this.”

Ryan Lucas St. John is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s