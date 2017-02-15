Charges still being considered in death of 2-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police arrested the man they believe caused the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Prosecutors and police met Wednesday to discuss charges against 21-year-old Ryan Lucan St. John. He is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault, though that could change now that Brayden Ferguson has died.

Brayden’s mother, Kelsie Martin, tells 2 NEWS St. John was investigated in 2015 following an alleged incident of abuse involving Brayden and that case is still open with Montgomery County Children Services.

Martin says she left her son with St. John Monday while she went out to run an errand. She says when she returned Brayden appeared to be okay.

A short time later, according to Martin, he was purple.

Brayden was taken to the hospital and a few hours later was taken off life support.

Martin said, “All I can say is there will be justice for Brayden.”

The father of the man in custody, Brian St. John told 2 NEWS, “I love my son very much but he needs to be held accountable if he did this.”

Ryan Lucas St. John is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more.

