City of Dayton approves $750,000 grant for re-purposing of McCall Street building

Dayton City Commission (WDTN Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission approved a $750,000 grant that will be used by the Phoenix Investment Group to help pay for the re-purposing of the McCall Street Building.

The building has been vacant for over 6 years. Last August, the Phoenix Investment Group bought the building from the city for $300,000.

The investment group plans on re-purposing the building to attract manufacturing companies.

The City’s Economic Development director Ford Weber says getting this building up and running is vital in attracting manufacturing jobs to the area.

“Manufacturing is really important because you have a lot of value in bring it into the community,” Weber said. “And it shows that the community and the marketplace has confidence in Dayton’s ability to be a great manufacturing city once again.”

The company plans on beginning construction as soon as possible.

 

 

