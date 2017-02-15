Crash in Xenia Township shuts down Jasper Road

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving caused a single-vehicle crash in Xenia Township on Wednesday morning.

A woman driving an SUV hit a power pole just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Jasper Road.

The crash knocked out power to the surrounding area.

Authorities say Jasper Road will be closed for 2-3 hours while DP&L works to restore power.

The woman driving wasn’t seriously hurt.

OSP says she may have been operating her GPS at the time of the crash.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news