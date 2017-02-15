Crash in Xenia Township shuts down Jasper Road

(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving caused a single-vehicle crash in Xenia Township on Wednesday morning.

A woman driving an SUV hit a power pole just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Jasper Road.

The crash knocked out power to the surrounding area.

Authorities say Jasper Road will be closed for 2-3 hours while DP&L works to restore power.

The woman driving wasn’t seriously hurt.

OSP says she may have been operating her GPS at the time of the crash.

