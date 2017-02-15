Drug agents in Butler County arrest two illegal immigrants, seize a pound of meth

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WCMH) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a pound of meth was seized and two illegal immigrants were arrested during a drug bust Tuesday.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said members of an undercover narcotics task force observed two people engaging in what appeared to be a drug deal in the parking lot of a Middletown Auto Zone.

Police arrested 33-year-old Francisco Torres-Davilla and 27-year-old Ramon Sanchez-Reyes and charged them with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies.

Deputies found a pound of methamphetamine in the back seat of the vehicle.

A 2008 Dodge pickup truck and $1,000 in cash was also seized.

“These guys admitted they are here illegally and they are making money here selling their poison. This is Mexican Cartel money with a street value of about $36,000. So, instead of going through the legal process and obtaining work here like the American Citizen does, they crossed the border and brought drugs with them, drugs that kill people. Now, we have a process we have to go through to get them deported and your taxes are being used to house them in jail. That wall can’t go up fast enough,” said Sheriff Jones.

The meth seized in this case would make over 3,600 street level unit doses, according to the Sheriff.

