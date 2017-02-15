Fairborn names finalists for City Manager position

A reception will be held February 23 to introduce the candidates to the public.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn City Council has selected the finalists for the City Manager position and are inviting the public to meet them.

The City will host a candidate reception Thursday, February 23 at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend the reception and meet the candidates. Refreshments will be provided.

The candidate list includes:

    • Lowell Crow of Monmouth, IL
    • John Jezak of Maumee, OH
    • John Murphy of Hobbs, NM
    • Thomas Thomas of Rock Island, IL.

The City said Wednesday Robert Anderson of Fairborn is an alternate candidate should one of the four withdraw.

