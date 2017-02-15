Fairborn names finalists for City Manager position

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn City Council has selected the finalists for the City Manager position and are inviting the public to meet them.

The City will host a candidate reception Thursday, February 23 at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend the reception and meet the candidates. Refreshments will be provided.

The candidate list includes:

Lowell Crow of Monmouth, IL



John Jezak of Maumee, OH



John Murphy of Hobbs, NM



Thomas Thomas of Rock Island, IL.

The City said Wednesday Robert Anderson of Fairborn is an alternate candidate should one of the four withdraw.

