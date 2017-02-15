Fairborn Police adding second K-9 unit

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police started a new K-9 unit in 2015 and the department is already looking to add a second four-legged officer the force.

Right now, Fairborn Police have one K-9 officer, his name is Bac and he’s a pretty busy guy. Thanks to the citizens he protects, he’ll soon have some help.

Fairborn Police Sgt. Willard Watts said, “We have reserved a spot and the spot has been approved at the Gold Shield Training Academy in Columbus, Ohio.”

Thanks to community support, Fairborn Police will start training a new K-9 unit sometime in May.

“We received over 14,000 dollars in donations from citizens and businesses in the area,” said Sgt. Watts.

The training will take about six weeks and soon after, the new K-9 will hit the streets.

Sgt Watts said, “He will be used for tracking, for criminal apprehension and for drug detection.”

With 112 deployments under is collar, the department’s first K-9, Bac, can use the extra help.

“We are hoping to always have at least one dog working the streets which will increase our productivity,” said Sgt Watts.

The Fairborn Police Department says that Bac has hauled in more than $300,000 worth of narcotics in just the past year alone.