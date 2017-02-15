Family, friends mourn slain Ohio State student at funeral

MAUMEE, OH (WCMH) — Family and friends gathered in Maumee Wednesday morning for the funeral of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. The Ohio State University student was murdered last week after leaving work at the Bodega Cafe in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus.

Tokes had been an active youth member of the Maumee United Methodist Church and family members say her Christian faith taught her to have a passion to help others less fortunate than herself.

The service was a celebration of life, giving everyone a chance to focus more on the vibrant, loving person they knew rather than the sudden and violent way her life ended.

Police say Tokes was kidnapped by 29-year-old Brian Golsby as she walked to her car last Wednesday. Investigators say Golsby forced Tokes to withdraw money from an ATM, then raped and killed her. Her body was found in Scioto Grove Metro Park. Her car was found on Oakwood Ave. in Columbus. Police says Golsby’s DNA was found on a cigarette butt in Toke’s car.

Golsby is being held without bond on charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping and aggravated murder.

A GoFundMe account promising to set up a scholarship fund in memory of Reagan Tokes has raised more than $75,000.

Online condolences include dozens of comments from people who did not know Reagan Tokes or her family but say they feel an emotional connection.

“I join with the many other Columbus residents who never met your beautiful daughter but who have been filled with sadness this past week,” wrote one woman.

“Although I didn’t know her personally, this story has touched my heart tremendously,” wrote another. “My heart just aches for all of you and even more so Reagan.”

Tokes was a fourth-year student at OSU majoring in psychology and looking forward to graduating in May.