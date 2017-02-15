Family holds vigil for 2-year-old Brayden Ferguson

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Family and friends of 2-year-old Brayden Ferguson held a vigil for him Wednesday night at Eastwood Park in Dayton.

Authorities say Ferguson is a victim of child abuse and died from his injuries on Tuesday at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

22-year-old Ryan Lucas St. John is the suspect in this case and in Montgomery County Jail. He’s also the boyfriend of Brayden’s mother.

2 NEWS spoke with Brayden’s grandmother, Victoria Bittner who says she wants everyone who knows of a child being abused to get help.

“He’s a very well loved and liked child,” Bittner said, “Brayden loved the water he loved the pools, the bathtub he just loved water.”

More than a hundred people gathered near the lake at the park to remember the young boy.

“Speak out, tell somebody, get help before it’s too late. I didn’t suspect child abuse, I wish I would have,” she said.

According to Libby Nicholson, the director of Care House, a children’s advocacy center in Dayton that responds to abuse concerns, there are signs to be aware of.

Like injuries on a child that aren’t easily explained or are in unusual areas you can also tell by his or her behavior.

“If a child becomes clingy and doesn’t want to leave one caregiver or seems fearful of being left with somebody they should have fear of being left with,” Nicholson said.

