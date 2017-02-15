Investigators identify car in fatal hit and run crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –  Investigators work to solve a fatal hit and run crash that happened Monday night have taken a step forward.

2-15-hit-and-run-web-2The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they have identified a vehicle of interest in the case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle appears to be a mid-size, four-door SUV, possibly gold or pewter in color. The car appears to have a dark-colored molding.

Police released surveillance photos of the vehicle they are looking for.

The SUV was last seen in the area of West Third Street and the car wash in the 6200 block of West Third around the time of the crash.

Investigators say there were no car parts found at the scene leading them to believe there is little to no visible damage to the SUV.

Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner has identified the victim in the deadly hit-and-run crash as 36-year-old Joseph Csaszar.

The accident happened just before midnight on West End Avenue, south of Desmond Street in Jefferson Township.

A deputy found Csaszar lying in the road. Csaszar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to call law enforcement at 225-4217.

This accident is still under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

