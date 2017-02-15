Mailbox Puppy Finds New Home

(KJAC/NBC News) A puppy dumped in the mailbox of a Texas animal hospital has found a new home.

Lauren McKinzy’s grandchildren spotted the puppy after church on Sunday.

“After church the boys were having a fit about taking him home and he didn’t have a collar and he was hungry so we took him home,” she said.

At the time they had no idea where it had come from.

The staff at the Buna Animal Hospital arrived to find a puppy that had been left inside their mailbox.

A man driving a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck was seen in a security video making the “delivery” at about 12:30 pm on Saturday.

