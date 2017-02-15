One person killed in officer-involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:03pm, Tuesday, officers were called to the 500 block of Josephine Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman with a cut to her hand and a man, identified as Mark Mercer, with a deep cut to his neck.

The victims told police they were meeting with a man, when he left and began breaking the window of Mercer’s vehicle. When Mercer confronted the man, the suspect pulled a knife, cut Mercer’s throat and took his car keys. The woman suffered a cut on her hand while attempting to intervene.

Mercer was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital in critical condition. The suspect ran from the area.

The female victim told police a few locations where they could possibly find the suspect. Officers began checking a few locations and were given information the suspect was threatening to commit suicide by cop.

Officers received information that the suspect might be at a location in the 400 block of S. Powell Avenue, and began setting up a perimeter around the home.

According to Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. Rich Weiner while officers were securing the area, the suspect exited the residence with a large fixed blade combat knife and confronted officers in the rear of the location. Two officers then fired upon the suspect.

“He exited the house and walked all the way to the alley and that’s where he was confronted by officers. The officers were not up by the door. They were not in the backyard. They were over by the alley, setting up a perimeter and that’s when they were confronted,” said Sgt. Weiner.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he would later die from his injuries. Neither officer was injured in the confrontation.

Police have identified the suspect, but his name is being withheld pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation.