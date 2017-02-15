Police say shots fired at vehicles in Cincinnati suburb

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Dayton Police investigating a shooting (WDTN Photo)
Dayton Police investigating a shooting (WDTN Photo)

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating shots fired at two vehicles in a northern Cincinnati suburb.

Forest Park police say no injuries were reported, but two vehicles were shot at. Officers were first called to Hamilton Avenue just off Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning after a woman said a shot was fired at her from a car. A short time later, a tractor-trailer driver reported shots fired at his vehicle while on the interstate.

Police say both vehicles had dents consistent with being hit by bullets. They believe the vehicles were targeted randomly.

Police are asking for cooperation from business owners with security cameras in the area.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s