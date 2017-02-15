Swift Transportation limits their truck speeds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A spokesperson for Swift Transportation says the company limits their truck speeds to 62 miles per hour.

A Swift semi-truck driver was killed on I-70 Tuesday after crashing into a flatbed trailer in Preble County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the speed limit there is 70 miles per hour (mph) and it’s unknown the exact speed the driver was going because the investigation isn’t over.

However, Sgt. Jeff Kramer says the driver was not going over the speed limit, he could not say what the official cause is though.

2 NEWS learned it’s up to trucking companies to decide whether to limit their truck speeds or not.

We asked Sgt. Kramer if a truck’s speed is limited to 62 mph is it possible for a driver to go over that. He said only if a driver manipulated the device, but that would violate company policy.

2 NEWS will update the story when the official cause of the crash is released.